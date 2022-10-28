Watch Now
Climate activists target Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Peter Dejong/AP
FILE- Visitors take pictures of Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (approx. 1665) during a preview for the press of the renovated Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands, June 20, 2014. The Vermeer masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” has become the latest artwork targetted by climate activists in a protest at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The museum did not immediately return calls and emails for comment after a video of the protest was posted on Twitter. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)
Netherlands Vermeer Protest
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:20:41-04

Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be targeted by climate activists.

According to The New York Times, a protester glued his head to the artwork at The Hague on Thursday. Another protester then appeared to pour tomato soup on the man.

The protester then tells onlookers, “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outraged? Good. Where is that feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before your very eyes?”

The artwork was behind protective glass and wasn't damaged, The New York Times reports. Police said three people were arrested for the stunt.

This is the third famous piece of art to be targeted in the past few weeks. Climate activists threw mashed potatoes on a $110 million painting at a German museum. A week prior, protestors in London threw tomato soup at a Vincent van Gogh piece.

