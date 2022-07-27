Chris Cuomo to make TV return following CNN ousting

Chris Cuomo will return to cable television following his highly-publicized firing from CNN.

Cuomo will be joining NewsNation in the fall. The announcement was made during an interview on Dan Abrams' show Tuesday night.

"I really believe this outlet has a chance to reach what I call 'free agents,'" Cuomo said. "Not right, not left, reasonable, regular, open-mind, open-heart, willing to listen when someone disagrees."

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December, months after it was revealed that he was privately involved in political strategy efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following allegations of sexual harassment. The allegations led to Andrew Cuomo's resignation as governor.

Chris Cuomo was also hit with sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied.

Abrams asked Chris Cuomo Tuesday night whether he plans to be more transparent on his new show about her personal beliefs. He claimed he's always been transparent with his viewers.

"I really don’t fake the funk," he said.