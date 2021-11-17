China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight easing of tensions between the two sides.

The announcement in the official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday's virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Limits on media workers have fueled tensions between the two countries for more than a year.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese media workers.

China will reciprocate by granting equal treatment to U.S. journalists once the U.S. policies take effect, and both sides will issue media visas for new applicants “based on relevant laws and regulations,” the report said.