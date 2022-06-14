Charlotte Hornets player Montrezl Harrell faces drug trafficking charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell is facing charges for allegedly trafficking marijuana.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky for "following too closely, at or within a car length of the car/truck in front" of him.

According to court documents, the officer smelled marijuana coming from Harrell's vehicle and the basketball star admitted to having weed in his possession. Once police searched the vehicle, officers said they found three pounds of marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat.

He is charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana, a class D felony in Kentucky.

He faces a potential sentence of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 13 in Richmond.

