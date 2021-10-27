Watch
CDC says some immunocompromised people may get 4th COVID-19 shot

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released updated COVID-19 vaccine guidance for health care workers treating people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised.

The CDC says adults in that cohort, who have received their first two-dose series and an additional booster, can get a fourth shot to protect them against COVID-19.

People with immunocompromising conditions such as cancer or those who take immunosuppressive medications would be eligible for the fourth shot, the CDC says.

The new guidance is only for those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has only been authorized for a single booster. However, according to CBS News, health officials believe the number of immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is low.

