Capitol Police arrest armed Michigan woman who drove to DC to discuss Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol police officials say they arrested a Michigan woman Wednesday afternoon who was carrying guns in her car and who was seeking to speak to officials about the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

According to a press release from the Capitol Police, 58-year-old Kery Lynn McAttee was arrested after they said she parked her truck in a restricted area in front of department headquarters.

McAttee allegedly told officers that she had driven from Michigan and that she "wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021." While speaking with her, officers noticed a gun case and "the butt of a long gun" in the truck.

Capitol police officers say they confiscated three firearms and a pellet gun from the truck, as well as ammunition.

Officials say that at the moment, they do not believe McAttee had violent intentions.

"There is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," the Capitol police said in a press release.

Police charged McAttee with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession or transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.