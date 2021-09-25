Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Canadians detained in China have been released from prison.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced their release Friday night, hours after the U.S. Justice Department resolved criminal charges against a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China shortly after Canada had arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in response to a U.S. extradition request.

The deal with Meng calls for the Justice Department to dismiss fraud charges late next year.

Kovrig and Spavor have spent more than 1,000 days in prison