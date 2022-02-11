Canadian judge grants injunction initiating an end to blockade at border bridge

A judge in Canada has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

It is not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers will be sent in to remove the demonstrators who parked their pickups and other vehicles in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions and an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

As Reuters reported, Ontario province in Canada had to declare a state of emergency on Friday as the trucker protests continued, according to an announcement from Premier Doug Ford.

Ann Arbor News reported that Canadian Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz approved the injunction against the protesters blocking the bridge, a start to ending the week-long blockade.

A minority of Canadians have spoken out in support of the protesters, but say it is time to end most of the country's COVID-19 restrictions, according to CNN.