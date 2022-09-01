California passes bill that would protect workers who smoke pot off the clock

A bill that would provide protection to employees who smoke marijuana while off the job is heading to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

According to the Associated Press, state lawmakers passed the bill with a vote of 41-15 on Tuesday.

The bill would stop employers from punishing employees who smoke marijuana outside of work and test positive for the drug, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the news outlets, the test relies on urine and hair samples to see if a person is positive for THC, the main compound found in marijuana. The person can still test positive days or weeks after smoking even though they are not currently high.

Employees would not be punished if they failed those types of tests.

But according to the Associated Press, employers could still punish workers that use marijuana while on the job or show up to the job high.

Once signed, California would be the seventh state to protect employees who smoke marijuana, the news outlets reported.

The news paper reported that Newsom has until the end of September to sign it into law or not.

If he signs it, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, the newspaper reported.

