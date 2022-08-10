Burning body found hanging from tree at popular Los Angeles park

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California are investigating after a dead body was found burning and hanging from a tree at a popular park in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reported that park rangers called police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby alerted them to the dead body near the Griffith Park merry-go-round.

The Times reported that the passerby initially saw a fire from a tree and then saw the body hanging from it.

LAPD Detective Michael Ventura told NBC News that there weren't any indicators of foul play.

The news outlets reported that the person's identity, age, gender, and race were not immediately known.