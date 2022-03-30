Watch
Bruce Willis stepping away from acting due to cognitive disorder

brucewillis.jpg
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in New York.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 14:07:19-04

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting as he battles health issues, his family said.

The actor's daughter, Rumer, posted on Instagram that her father has been "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), aphasia is a disorder is caused by damage to portions of the brain that are responsible for language.

"Aphasia usually occurs suddenly, often following a stroke or head injury, but it may also develop slowly, as the result of a brain tumor or a progressive neurological disease," the NIH says.

It's unclear what health issues Bruce Willis was dealing with prior to his diagnosis.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family's statement said.

According to IMDB, Willis has credits in 145 movies and TV shows. The 67-year-old has earned three Emmy awards for his work.

