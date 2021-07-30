Watch
Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk collapsed on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:13:04-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk says he “had a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.”

The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter Friday to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s New Mexico set three days earlier.

Odenkirk says he's going to be OK thanks to the doctors who knew how to fix his blockage without surgery.

He says he's going to “take a beat to recover, but will "be back soon.” Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title role on the show that was shooting its sixth and final season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

