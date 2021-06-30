Watch
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania court

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Legal advocates are lining up on both sides of actor Bill Cosby’s appeal as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court prepares to review his 2018 sex assault conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Bill Cosby
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:50:16-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction.

The court said Wednesday that it found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

