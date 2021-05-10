Biden to deliver remarks regarding economy on Monday

President Joe Biden on Monday will deliver remarks from the White House regarding the economy as the country still works on digging out from a recession caused by COVID-19.

Biden’s address will come days after a jobs report from April showed that the U.S. hired about 268,000 people — far fewer that analysts had projected.

In remarks delivered Friday, Biden said the disappointing report underscored the importance of the provisions that were passed in the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package passed in March.

He noted that the bill was designed to get the U.S. back on track economically within a year, "not over the course of 60 days." He also criticized analysts who claim extended federal unemployment benefits were stifling the economy and leading to a labor shortage, noting that the April report showed that there were 8 million jobs available to workers in April, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Biden’s address will also come as one of the country’s largest gasoline pipelines has been shut down in a cyberattack. Most of the Colonial Pipeline — the system responsible for transporting 45% of the gasoline used on the East Coast — remains offline as of Monday morning.

The pipeline shutdown has led to a rise in gasoline futures, meaning gas prices could increase if the pipeline remains down for an extended period of time.

Biden will speak from the White House at 1:15 p.m. ET.