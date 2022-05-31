Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand's PM

President Joe Biden is praising New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her success in curbing extremism and guns following a 2019 mass shooting there.

Biden said he wants to know more about her country's efforts as he tries to persuade Congress to tighten gun laws after recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Ardern and Biden met for about an hour on Tuesday.

She won passage of gun control measures in her country after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019. But getting any gun legislation through the U.S. Congress is an uphill battle.