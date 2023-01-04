Watch Now
Biden administration to allocate $2.1 billion on major bridges

Al Behrman/AP
FILE - Traffic on the Brent Spence Bridge passes in front of the Cincinnati skyline while crossing the Ohio River to and from Covington, Ky., Oct. 7, 2014. Officials from both Kentucky and Ohio announced Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, that the states will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there along a heavily used freight route connecting the Midwest and the South. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 12:14:32-05

After years of wrangling, the Department of Transportation has funds to improve some of the nation’s most important bridges. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it will allocate $2.1 billion to improve bridges in four locales.

President Joe Biden is visiting Kentucky on Wednesday to make the announcement. He will stand near the entrance to the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects northern Kentucky to Cincinnati. The bridge carries $400 billion in cargo a year, the administration projects.

It is also prone to bottlenecks as two major interstates merge traffic onto the bridge.

The federal government is expected to spend nearly $1.4 billion to expand the bridge.

The administration also plans to allocate $400 million to replace, retrofit and install critical structural elements on California’s Golden Gate Bridge.

Funds will also be used to rehabilitate the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut and four different bridges in Chicago.

"Safe, modern bridges ensure that first responders can get to calls more quickly, shipments reach businesses on time, and drivers can get to where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to award this historic funding to modernize large bridges that are not only pillars of our economy, but also iconic symbols of their states’ past and future.”

