Biden administration announces deal to avert rail strike

The White House announced early Thursday morning a tentative deal has been reached between railroad operators and labor unions to avoid a strike.

The White House and others had warned that a rail strike would have caused significant disruptions in the supply chain.

The agreement came after talks went through the night.

“It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years,” President Joe Biden said. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned.”

Rail unions said they would have gone on strike at end of the day Friday had an agreement not been reached.