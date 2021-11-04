Watch
Bezos' Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA

AP
This photo provided by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, exits the Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule after it parachuted safely down to the launch area with passengers Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Blue Origin via AP)
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has lost its lawsuit against NASA.

On Thursday, CNBC reported that the US Court of Federal Claims ruled against Bezos' space company after they sued the space agency in August over a $2.9 billion contract to build NASA's next human lunar lander.

In a tweet, Bezos commented on the ruling saying, "Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract."

The contract was originally awarded to Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, and it will stay that way.

According to The Verge, Judge Richard Hertling has not made his opinion public.

In a statement, NASA said its work with SpaceX will resume “as soon as possible” now that the ruling has been issued, CNBC reported.

Musk tweeted in response to the ruling by posting a photo from the 2012 movie “Dredd.”

