Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container.

The misadventure happened on June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton.

One of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.

Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from a tree and then tranquilized it and removed the container.

The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby.

Wildlife officials should make sure trash is properly disposed of and secured in containers to avoid bears getting into it.