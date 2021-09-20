Barbie unveils 2 new dolls honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel unveiled two new one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.

The dolls are inspired by Celia Cruz, the Cuban “Queen of Salsa,” and Dominican-American author and activist Julia Alvarez.

"Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to tell their stories proudly," the company said on social media.

The Cruz doll is wearing a red lace dress with jewelry and an updo.

"As a stage performer, on-screen actor, and recording artist who succeeded in a male-dominated music scene, Celia Cruz is also known as the 'Latin Triple Threat,'" Barbie captioned the doll on social media.

The Alvarez doll is dressed in a black dress then dropped with a long jacket with butterflies and a book.

"For decades, she has worked to promote literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty and remained an outspoken advocate for peace between the Dominican Republic and Haiti," Barbie said in its caption.