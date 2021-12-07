Bannon's contempt of Congress trial scheduled for July

Steve Bannon is scheduled to go on trial on July 18.

Bannon is charged with contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former White House strategist hoped to get the trial pushed back until October. However, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said he did not believe the trial should wait for nearly a year, according to The Hill.

Federal prosecutors wanted the trial to occur in April, saying they believe they have a straightforward case. Nichols believes the July date will give both sides enough time to prepare.

"I also think the government's proposal for an April trial date doesn't reflect adequately the arguments that will be presented whether they have merit or not," The Hill quoted Judge Nichols saying.

CNN reports that the judge is blocking off two weeks for the trial. Bannon has pleaded not guilty.