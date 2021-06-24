Avenatti sentencing postponed until July 9 in Nike case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has postponed until July 9 the sentencing of Michael Avenatti for his conviction in an extortion case involving sportswear giant Nike.

Over the objection of prosecutors, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said in an order Thursday that the sentencing that was scheduled for next week can be delayed one last time.

Avenatti was convicted last year in Manhattan after a jury rejected claims that he was a lawyer acting properly when he negotiated with Nike on behalf of a California youth basketball coach.

Prosecutors say he demanded up to $25 million while threatening to muddy Nike's name publicly.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors are asking that Avenatti serve a “very substantial” sentence.

Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, also faces trials in Los Angeles and New York for alleged fraud, the AP reported.

The trial in New York is set to begin in January.