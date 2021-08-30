Austin mass shooting suspect charged with murder, 14 counts of aggravated assault

A grand jury in Travis County returned a first-degree murder indictment against the 19-year-old suspect charged in connection to the deadly mass shooting in Austin on June 12.

KENS5 and KXAN reported that De'Ondre White was also charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Austin Police Department said White was arrested on June 24 in Killeen, Texas, by a fugitive task force.

White was taken into custody for the suspected killing of 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, who died during Austin's 6th Street shooting.

14 people were injured in the shooting that occurred in Austin's popular entertainment district.