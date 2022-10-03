ATF asks hurricane victims to report lost, stolen firearms

As people and businesses begin picking up the pieces following Hurricane Ian, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has a request for firearms dealers.

The agency wants the dealers to contact them if they experience theft, loss or damage to their inventory.

The ATF is assisting with storm damage across the region.

Special agents with the Tampa Field Division posted an image on Twitter of them removing debris in Sarasota, Florida.

Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida after making landfall last week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Sunday that 58 people died from Hurricane Ian. A majority of those deaths, 42, were in hard-hit Lee County.

Officials expect the death toll to rise as crews gain access to more areas and debris is cleared.