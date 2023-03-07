Army's 'Be All You Can Be!' slogan is back

The Army is bringing back its iconic slogan, "Be All You Can Be!"

A message from senior Army leaders says they will re-introduce the phrase to a new generation beginning March 8.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force, and it has never been more important to recruit and retain the talented men and women who make our Army the world’s greatest fighting force," the message says.

The Army first started using the "Be All You Can Be!" slogan in 1981. The slogan was retired 20 years later.

The hope is that re-introducing the slogan will help generate excitement about enlisting. The Army reported in 2022 that it missed its recruitment goal by about 15,000 soldiers.

The first new "Be All You Can Be!" ad features service members from various backgrounds. They talk about what it means when people say, "America is the land of opportunity."

"It means we strive to be a nation of limitless possibilities," one of the soldiers says in the ad.

Army leadership is asking soldiers to share their stories that could be featured in the ad campaign.