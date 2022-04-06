Arizona officers rescue puppies trapped inside burning home

Officers in Arizona came to the rescue of a dog and her pups trapped inside a burning home.

Glendale officers rushed to a house fire early Monday morning, and when they arrived, neighbors said there was a dog and her seven puppies trapped inside the garage.

An officer used a shovel to pry open the garage.

Once they got the door open, the mom dog ran out, and the officers ran inside to find the puppies.

The officers found the pups, placed them in a bowl, and carried them to safety.

Police said the dogs were taken to the veterinarian to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The department said one of the puppies did not survive, but the mom and the other puppies are OK and recovering.