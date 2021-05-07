Watch
Appeals court: Ex-US Rep Brown should get new trial

Mark Wallheiser/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. talks with the press in Tallahassee, Fla. A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat. She served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
Corrine Brown
Posted at 8:31 PM, May 06, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat.

She served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday the judge in Brown's case violated her Sixth Amendment right to a unanimous jury verdict.

According to the Associated Press, the original judge on the case "abused his discretion by removing a juror who expressed after deliberations had begun that the Holy Spirit told him that Brown was not guilty on all charges."

The court of appeals voted 7-4 to vacate Brown's 2017 convictions and sentence.

Brown represented a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her nearly 25-year career.

Prosecutors said Brown siphoned money from the One Door for Education Foundation for personal use.

According to The AP, the foundation brought in $800,000 between 2012 and 2016.

But they only gave out one scholarship, for $1,200, to an unidentified person in Florida.

