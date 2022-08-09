Anne Heche in critical condition following car crash, per reports

Anne Heche remained in critical condition on Monday after crashing her car into a house last Friday, according to reports.

CNN reported that the 53-year-old actress is under investigation for DUI. Officials obtained a warrant to draw her blood.

"Over the weekend a representative stated that Anne was in stable condition, but that information was inaccurate. She has always remained in critical condition, slipping into a coma following the accident," a spokesperson for Heche told CNN in a statement Monday. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

The home Heche drove into had significant damage. An online fundraiser was being held for resident Lynne Mishele. As of Tuesday morning, that fundraiser topped $100,000.

“Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items,” fundraiser organizers wrote. “With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

Video from the incident site showed smoke billowing from the home following the crash.