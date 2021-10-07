Andrew Lloyd Webber says the film remake of 'Cats' made him buy a dog

Andrew Lloyd Webber was not a fan of the movie "Cats."

In an interview with Variety, Webber, the original composer of the stage production of "Cats," said the move was "all wrong."

“There wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all," Webber said. "I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’"

Webber said the film made him do something he hadn't done before.

"It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog," Webber said. "So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy.”

The 2019 movie featured an all-star cast that included Oscar winners Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, Grammy winner Taylor Swift and talk show host James Corden.

Critics panned the movie.

"Nine may not be enough lives for some of the stars to live down their involvement in this poorly conceived and executed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical," Peter Debruge wrote for Variety.

The movie reportedly made $75 million at the box office, which is about $25 million shy of its budget.