American Airlines paid tribute to the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license.

Bessie Coleman performed her first public flight in 1922.

To mark the 100th anniversary, American flew Coleman’s great-niece from Dallas-Fort Worth to Phoenix.

The flight was operated by an all-Black female crew.

Coleman serves as an inspiration for Black women in the aviation industry.

Black women make up less than 1% of pilots in the commercial airline industry, according to American Airlines.