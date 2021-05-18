Watch
Amazon reportedly in discussions to purchase MGM Studios

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 21:31:54-04

Amazon is reportedly in discussions with MGM about purchasing the movie studio.

According to Variety, the deal could be worth a reported $7 to $10 billion.

The Information reported that MGM's extensive library includes James Bond movies, the “Rocky” franchise, “The Terminator,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Survivor.”

Reuters reported in December that MGM had explored selling the studio and began the formal selling process by tapping investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC.

Variety reported that Amazon has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide currently, and in the past year, 175 million Prime members have streamed Prime Video content.

