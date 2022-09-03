Amazon driver hailed a hero for helping save lives of 3 puppies from burning home

LAKE CITY, Fla. — An Amazon driver is being hailed a hero after she helped save the lives of three puppies from a house fire in Lake City.

Columbia County Fire Rescue said the unidentified woman noticed smoke coming from a home on Tuesday and called 911.

Fire crews told USA Today that they responded to the single-story house fire at 3:45 p.m.

The department said on their Facebook page that the three puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation.

"Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911," the department said on its Facebook page. "Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies' lives!"

The homeowner told USA Today that "she was grateful to all involved who helped rescue her pets."