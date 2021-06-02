9-year-old girl, 4-year-old sister take car to head to the beach, injured in crash with semi

WEST VALLEY CITY — WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSTU) - Two young girls were injured in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning, and officers say one of the girls was behind the wheel of the car at the time.

Lt. Sean McCarthy with West Valley City police in Utah says the driver was a 9-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sister was a passenger.

“The semi-truck driver reported that there were two kids in the car and they appear very young,” McCarthy said. “Officers got here and discovered it was a 9-year-old driver and her 4-year-old sister.”

McCarthy says the girls said they were on their way to California.

“They told the officers they were headed to California, wanted to enjoy the beach for a few days,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know that we’ll tell them they were going the wrong way.”

It was a little after five a.m. when the 9-year-old drove down the offramp and right into the path of a big rig that was attempting to get on the freeway.

After the collision, the semi-truck driver got out to check on the condition of those in the vehicle that struck him, and initially, he told police he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw who was actually driving.

Neither of the girls was seriously hurt.

This story originally reported by Scott McKane on FOX13Now.com.