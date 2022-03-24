Watch
6 Oklahoma students killed in collision with semi

AP
In this photo posted on Facebook provided by the Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office is the scene of a deadly two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a collision in southern Oklahoma. OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. (Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Authorities in Oklahoma say six girls are dead after the car they were in collided with a semi on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the high school students were on lunch break when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark they were in collided with a large truck hauling rocks in Tishomingo around noon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol told the AP that those killed included the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.

According to OHP, the AP reported that only the 16-year-old driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts in the four-sitter vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office updated its Facebook profile picture to Tishomingo's school logo alongside a caption, "Prayers for Tishomingo."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Wednesday via Twitter that they "are combing through witness statements, event data recorders, and any video that surfaces."

They added that the National Transportation Safety Board is sending five investigators to work alongside OHP as they continue to investigate the deadly crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The AP reported that the driver of the semi, Valendon Burton, 51, of Burneyville, Oklahoma, was not injured.

