5-year-old launches series of children's books

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Five-year-old Journee Campbell is a published author.

Her first book is titled, "The Little Voice in My Head."

Journee was inspired to write the book when children were forced to stay home during the pandemic.

She wanted her classmates to have a teaching aid to help them learn the alphabet.

The work is a family affair. Her father, Jasquand, is a graphic artist and her mother Abigail is the photographer.

The family has formed a publishing company and they hope to help other young authors get their ideas turned into books.

Journee's second book, "Save Your Tears, Have No Fear," is already out and the third, a holiday book is planned for release soon.

Journee is already thinking about a fourth book.

"I'm going to be doing a 'we are all beautiful' book that's going to be about different people and different skin colors."

Journee's books are available on the Campbell Creations Publishing website. People can also find them at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

