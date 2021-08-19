Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

3 US senators announce positive COVID-19 tests

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says installing massive pumps to drain water from the south Mississippi Delta would be a way to fight environmental injustice. He says the project would help low-income and minority residents whose lives are disrupted by flooding. Wicker made his statements to a Senate subcommittee Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Roger Wicker
Angus King, Gary Peters, John Kennedy
Congress Infrastructure
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 17:22:54-04

The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate.

Three U.S. senators, a Republican, a Democrat, and an Independent, announced Thursday that they tested positive for the virus.

The Office of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., issued a statement that said the senator is experiencing mild symptoms.

"Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified," the statement says.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo, who is also vaccinated, encouraged people to get their vaccine after finding out about his positive test result.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, took the test after "feeling under the weather," his office said in a statement.

"While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread," King said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that breakthrough infections are expected, but continue to be rare.

"Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people," the CDC states on its website. "To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections."

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards