3 people, including a child, shot to death in vehicle in North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting that left three people dead, including a 3-year-old girl.

Police in Elizabeth City says the three people were reportedly shot to death inside a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Daily Advance, the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Police say once officers arrived on scene, they found several people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims died as a result of their injuries.

Councilman Michael Brooks told News 3 the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office told him two adults and a young child died from gunshot wounds.

Later Thursday night, Elizabeth City Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City; 39-year-old De‘Shay Berry of Manteo; and 3-year-old Allura Pledger of Manteo.

A person at the scene told the Daily Advance law enforcement officers had blocked access to the neighborhood and were canvassing the area for gun shell casings.

This incident happened near where deputies shot Andrew Brown Jr. as they were serving a warrant on April 21.

Elizabeth City Police Department are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street pic.twitter.com/j8Avx7aRFV — Leondra Head (@Leondrahead) December 3, 2021

The car that was involved in the shooting was towed away around 9 p.m. The vehicle’s entire back window was shattered, due to what police say were gunshots.

Police have not released a motive nor any suspect information.

This is still an active investigation.

On Friday morning, News 3 arrived at the scene around 6 a.m., and there was still a police presence and the crime scene was still blocked off.

News 3 Reporter Anthony Sabella found what appeared to be bullet holes in cars and buildings around the crime scene.

One man who owns properties in the area, including a hair salon across the street from where the shootings happened said it sounded like a "war zone" Thursday night.

Sun is up and we’re starting to see some of the other damage from last night’s triple deadly shooting in #ElizabethCity. Bullet holes in buildings and vehicles. https://t.co/uyk7jR7cDL @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/gcwX7AcBxD — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) December 3, 2021

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or call the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Scripps station WTKR first reported this story.