Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

3 people died in Houston apartment complex fire

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 16:24:46-04

Authorities in Texas say three people died when a fire tore through an apartment complex Wednesday in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reported that fire crews responded to the blaze around 4 a.m.

According to KHOU, as crews attempted to put out the fire, the third floor of one of the buildings collapsed.

Three people died in the blaze, including a woman and her two sons, ages 10 and 15, the news outlets reported.

Officials said the woman had a disability and was in a wheelchair.

All three victims lived in the same apartment, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation