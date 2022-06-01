3 people died in Houston apartment complex fire

Authorities in Texas say three people died when a fire tore through an apartment complex Wednesday in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reported that fire crews responded to the blaze around 4 a.m.

According to KHOU, as crews attempted to put out the fire, the third floor of one of the buildings collapsed.

Three people died in the blaze, including a woman and her two sons, ages 10 and 15, the news outlets reported.

Officials said the woman had a disability and was in a wheelchair.

All three victims lived in the same apartment, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.