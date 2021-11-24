3 Georgia men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's murder

Three white men implicated in the February 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, have been convicted of murder charges in a Brunswick, Georgia, court.

The jury returned the verdict Wednesday, the second day of deliberations.

Travis McMichael, the man who pulled the trigger, was found guilty of all nine charges he faced — malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and an attempt to commit false imprisonment.

McMichael's father, Greg McMichael, was acquitted on charges of malice murder but found guilty on four charges of felony murder and other lesser charges.

The McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, was also found guilty of multiple felony murder charges.

The three men chased Arbery down a Brunswick, Georgia, street on Feb. 23, 2020, after they spotted him running in their neighborhood.

Arbery had briefly stopped inside a home in the neighborhood that was under construction. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased after him, believing him to be responsible for a series of break-ins in the area.

Video from the incident showed the McMichaels drive up beside Arbery. A struggle followed for a few moments before Travis McMichael fired his gun, and Arbery stumbled to the ground.

The defense had argued that the men were lawfully allowed to pursue Arbery thanks to a since-repealed citizen's arrest law. They also argued that Travis McMichael only fired his gun after a "violent encounter" with Arbery.

On Tuesday, prosecutors closed their case by arguing that three men were not justified to take Arbery into custody on the citizens' arrest law.

"When three people chase an unarmed man in two pickup trucks to violate his personal liberty, who gets to claim, 'I'm not really responsible for that?' Under the law in Georgia, no one gets to say that," lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, jurors asked the court to review videos and 911 calls taken the day of the shooting that led to Arbery's death.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and CNN report that jurors asked for and were granted permission to rewatch two videos that show the fatal shooting. They also re-listened to a recording of a 911 call that was placed by one of the suspects, Greg McMichael, in the moments before Arbery was shot.

Jurors spent a total of six hours in deliberation on Tuesday and about five hours in deliberation on Wednesday.

