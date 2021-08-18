100-year-old woman sets Guinness World Record in weightlifting

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, FL (WFTS) - Edith Murway-Traina set a new Guinness World Record for weightlifting.

The 100-year-old was named the oldest competitive powerlifter.

“It’s like everything else in this world-- if you don’t try it you’ll never know if you can do it,” Murway-Traina said.

The great, great, great grandma picked up weightlifting at the age of 91. She said a friend turned her on to the sport.

“And here I was lifting weights, pretending I was Charles Atlas,” she said. “And I thought it’s not so bad, maybe I can do this again another time so I did.”

The 2021 edition of the book, with Murway-Traina's name, officially hits store shelves in September.

Murway-Traina said it’s an honor that resonates all the way back to her childhood with her mother.

“She loved the Guinness Book of Records and she used to thumb through it lots of times see all the people who could do things that people said they never could,” she said.

Murway-Traina hopes to inspire everyone who reads the book, and says the lifting is just as beneficial for her mind as it is for her body.

“When I lift that up and I get some applause, that’s all I need," she said. "That does it for my ego."

Murway-Traina's next competition is scheduled for November.

This story was originally reported by Robert Boyd at ABCActionNews.com.