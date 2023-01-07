10 injured amid gunfire at Miami music video shoot with rapper French Montana

A music video shoot involving rapper French Montana in Miami ended with an eruption of gunfire and 10 injured people.

Miami Gardens police were dispatched to a popular soul food restaurant called The Licking where 10 shooting victims were found.

The reason for the gunfire was not immediately known. The Miami Herald reported that a man opened fire with an assault-style rifle as he stood behind a car with an estimated worth of about $400,000 that was being used as a prop in the video.

Return gunfire was believed to have been discharged from an unknown amount of guns.

The Herald reported that the rapper was able to leave the scene with the help of security, citing police information.

Information on social media reported by the Miami Herald said another rapper named Rob49, from New Orleans, was reportedly shot and injured during the gunfire. Police could not immediately confirm those reports.

Police said they were not information that a music video was going to be filmed and said a permit was not obtained.

“Any time you’re filming within the city, you should obtain a permit, or at least let us know what’s going on,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.