2 wounded in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect caught

crime scene tape
Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 11:16:55-04

Two people were wounded and a suspect was caught in a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning, the district said.

The St. Louis Public Schools said the shooter was "quickly stopped" by police inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Students were evacuated following the incident.

Officials have not released the condition of the victims.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence. A reunification area was open for families and their children.

Breaking story will be updated.

