Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

US vows to improve protections for wild horse adoptions

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, wild horses drink from a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved construction of corrals in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah that can hold more than 8,000 wild horses captured on federal rangeland in the West, a move that should allow the agency to accelerate roundups that have been slowed by excess capacity at existing holding facilities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Wild Horses-Roundups
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 18:01:58-04

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. officials who are trying to adopt out wild horses captured on public land say they are tightening protections to guard against the illegal resale of animals for slaughter.

Advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending incentive payments for adoptions.

The Bureau of Land Management said in announcing the changes that the agency is committed to the health and safety of adopted wild horses and burros.

It says it intends to begin making additional inspections after adoptions, improve screening of potential adopters and other measures.

The bureau says an estimated 86,000 wild horses and burros living in 10 Western states is three times as many as public lands can sustain. Advocates dispute that.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

KOAA News5 Streaming