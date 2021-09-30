University of Colorado faces COVID religious exemption suit

DENVER (AP) — A pediatrician and a medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are challenging denials of their requests for religious exemptions from the school’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Thomas More Society, a not-for-profit conservative firm based in Chicago filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court. They argue that the University's administrators are judging the “veracity” of personal religious beliefs in violation of the First Amendment. The Colorado lawsuit is one of many clashes over private- and public-sector vaccine mandates nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 600,000 people in the U.S.

