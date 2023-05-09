Watch Now
Surgery for Avs' Landeskog, will miss 2nd straight season

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage transplant surgery and expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. The team on Tuesday, May 9, announced that Landeskog will have the operation Wednesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 09, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo a cartilage transplant operation in the hopes of alleviating a long-term injury to his right knee.

He's expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago.

Landeskog also missed this past season while dealing with the injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022.

The 30-year-old from Sweden was an instrumental part of the Avalanche's championship run with 22 points in 20 games. Landeskog is signed through 2029.
