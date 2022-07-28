Watch Now
Shanahan, Holmgren, Kraft among Hall of Fame finalists

2008 AP
Ron Schwane/AP
Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan during a game against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 23:34:07-04

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.

The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

