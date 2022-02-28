Stock market volatility during Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has rattled the stock market in recent weeks.
The big question: Will the geopolitical crisis have a prolonged impact on U.S. stocks?
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are ending the month of February with a second consecutive month of losses.
As of Monday, the indexes were on track for one of the largest two-month percentage declines since March 2020 (the onset of the pandemic).
Here's how the market closed to end February 2021:
Dow Jones: 33,892.60 (Down 166.15 or .49%)
S&P 500: 4,373.94 (Down 10.71 or .24%)
Nasdaq: 13,751.40 (Up 56.78 or .41%)
52-week high:
Dow Jones: 36,952.65
S&P 500: 4,818.62
Nasdaq: 16,212.23
52-week low:
Dow Jones: 30,547.53
Nasdaq: 12,397.05
S&P 500: 3,723.34
Market on March, 16, 2020 (5-days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic):
Dow Jones: 19,173.98
S&P 500: 2,304.92
Nasdaq: 6,879.52
According to Fortune.com, here's how markets have reacted to past geopolitical events:
World War I:
The Dow fell more than 30% and markets were closed for 6 months. When they reopened, the Dow rose more than 88% in 1915.
9/11:
Stocks tumbled nearly 15% in a matter of days following the terror attacks.
Cuban Missile Crisis:
During the 13-day confrontation, the Dow lost 1.2%, but gained 10% during the remainder of the year.
Based on past history, some investors believe the geopolitical climate right now will not have a long-term impact on stocks.