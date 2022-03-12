Local law enforcement agencies donating body armor, helmets to Ukrainians

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A statewide call to action to help Ukrainians in the fight against Russia.

Governor Polis, through the Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), is launching an effort to collect surplus body armor and ballistic helmets to be sent to assist the Ukrainian people.

DMVA and CDPS are asking Colorado law enforcement agencies to help by donating excess equipment that could help save lives as Ukrainians battle for the survival of their sovereign nation.

The Monument Police Department is among the agencies donating equipment.

"What we're looking to give is level 3 vests which are capable of stopping rifles. We're going to be giving helmets and we're going to be giving level 2 vests as well," said Monument Chief of Police Sean Hemingway.

While they are expired, Hemingway says they're still able to save lives.

"When we get rid of our ballistic armor, we want it to end up in good hands. It's somewhat of a problem getting rid of it, we try to destroy it but it's not that easy. This initiative will allow us to get rid of it, but also see it in good hands," said Hemingway.

Hemingway say they wanted to help any way they could.

"I think it's important because we don't know what decisions are going to be made tomorrow. We don't know who's going to end up fighting next to a Ukrainian," said Hemingway. "We're saving the life of Ukrainian soldiers fighting this regime right now to save their freedom, but also we don't know if our allies are going to end up next to the Ukrainians tomorrow."

Another agency lending its surplus of equipment is the Colorado Springs Police Department.

"We had about 200 vests that were going to be destroyed, however now we're going to be able to donate them," said Lt. James Sokolik, Colorado Springs Police Department.

Sokolik says they'll be able to stop a 9mm round. They'll also be donating expired partial medical kits.

"It's not costing Colorado Springs or Colorado anything. At least for us, these were items slated to be destroyed," said Sokolik.

To ensure that all materials meet safety standards, donations are only being accepted from law enforcement agencies and not from the general public.

Law enforcement agencies are asked to drop off donated surplus body armor and ballistic helmets at one of the following locations by 3 p.m., Monday, March 14.