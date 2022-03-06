Colorado Springs protestors 'Stand with Ukraine' as attacks continue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of protestors filled the downtown Colorado Springs with the sounds of singing, chanting, and honking a they voiced their opposition to the war unfold in Ukraine.

Since Russia's initially invasions, protests have broken out all over the world and across America.

"It's just wonderful to see the pride and the joy, and the fact that US is behind us. I mean finally we hvae republicans and democrats stepping up and doing something together," said Larysa Martynuke, whose family came to America from Ukraine during World War II.

Martynuke says many of her relatives are still in Ukraine, either hiding in basements or fighting Russia on the front lines.

"Some of my cousins have never heald a gun and here they are looking at youtube of how to use and shoot the guns that they are receiving."

A man from Russia and his 11-year old daughter attended the protest. She was born in Ukraine and is now an American citizen. His daughter translated most of his words.

"I just don't know why people in this world can't have peace like always, and everybody just needs war. Putin is power hungry, but doesn't he have enough?"

Martynuke is helping coordinate a candlelight vigil at UCCS on Tuesday, March 8 at 6:00 pm in honor of Ukrainians suffering through the attacks. News 5 will bring you more information when it is released.

