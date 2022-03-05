Colorado Springs ministries offer aid while employees are in Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two ministries in Colorado Springs are offering aid to Ukraine, while their employees remain in the country.

ServeNow is a missionary organization helping vulnerable populations in countries all over the world.

They are focusing on helping evacuate as many people out of Ukraine as possible.

Slavic Christian Ministries usually does missionary work in Eastern Ukraine with people such as drug addicts and orphans. Now, they are putting their resources towards humanitarian efforts.

Both verified organizations are actively accepting donation in an effort to help as many Ukrainians during the war as possible.

_____

